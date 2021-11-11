PADUCAH — Thursday, in partnership with the city of Paducah, Local 6 presented the Distinguished Veteran Award to one special person in the community.
Patricia Mack received the Distinguished Veteran Award during Local 6 Midday, along with a Quilt of Valor.
She said she's proud of having served the United States.
"Freedom, freedom is everything," said Mack. "If you don't have that, you don't have anything."
Mack knows about the fight for freedom. She joined the Air Force during the Vietnam War and served for about a year and a half.
She wasn't on the front lines, but she was a vital part of the war effort.
"Back then, you didn't see combat," Mack said about women serving during the Vietnam War. "The leaders were still stateside. Unless you were a nurse, and then you could be sent over."
During her time, Mack drove high-ranking officials. She was also the first female driver at Wright Patterson Air Force Base.
"First person that I picked up was a general, and he was just amazed that he said 'It's about time we've got some ladies,'" she recalled.
She was also trained in Morse code, and she would intercept messages that would be sent to Washington to be decoded.
Mack believes that freedom is not free. She did her part in serving our country.
"Freedom means everything," said Mack. "I mean, if you don't have freedom, I can't even imagine living in a country that doesn't have the freedom that we have here."
Mack is very involved in the Paducah community.
She completed the Citizens Police Academy and serves with the Volunteer in Police Service, which helps with events like Halloween on Jefferson Street and Barbecue on the River.
She left the Air Force after getting married.
Mack went on to earn a degree in accounting, and she worked as an accountant until she retired.