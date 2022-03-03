PADUCAH — It's a sign that AQS QuiltWeek is around the corner! Jim Smith Contracting is setting up the dome pavilion in downtown Paducah.
But before QuiltWeek, the dome will host the West Kentucky Volleyball Club's tournament next weekend.
According to the Paducah McCracken County Convention Center, there are other events that could be held at the dome as well.
The temporary convention space is a 40,000-square-foot, column-free structure. The convention center says it hopes to have the dome fully set up by Friday.
But, if you're counting down to QuiltWeek, grab your calendars: It runs April 27-30.
To learn more about this year's QuiltWeek schedule, visit americanquilter.com.