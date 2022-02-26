LOUISVILLE, KY - Dr. Carl Lebuhn, chairman of Paducah Independent School Board of Education, was named the 2022 Kentucky School Board Member of the Year. This happened at the 2022 Kentucky School Boards Association (KSBA) Annual Conference in Louisville on Saturday.
The KSBA Kentucky School Board Member of the Year (BMOY) Award was established in 2021 to honor the exemplary service of association members and to celebrate the critical roles school boards play in the advancement of public education in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
The Board Member of the Year is honored for his or her significant contributions to public education through service on a local board.
The honor is presented to a board member who exemplifies leadership best practices, passionately advocates for needs of his/her district and public education, demonstrates the highest ethical standards and celebrates the values of public service, and exhibits a keen understanding of district governance and operations.
After receiving his honor, LeBuhn expressed his gratitude.
“To say I am completely surprised and humbled would be an incredible understatement,” he said. “I am very grateful.”
KSBA Executive Director Kerri Schelling said LeBuhn's response shows character.
“After learning of the award, he was quick to point out that any honor he was to receive was an honor to be shared with the other members of his board team,” she said. “According to him, any success was the success of the district.”