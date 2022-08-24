PADUCAH — Republican U.S. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky's 1st District spoke at a Paducah Rotary Club meeting Wednesday.
Afterwards, we caught up with Comer and asked what his focus will be if Republicans flip the House in November and he becomes chair of the House Oversight Committee.
"I think it'll be the most high profile committee in Congress next year. We're going to be focused on two things. We're going to be focused on investigations. The main investigations are going to be to try to determine the origination of COVID-19. We're going to be focused on Biden family influence peddling, and we're going to be focused on the lack of border security," Comer said.
Comer went on to say the focus of the committee and sub-committees, if he becomes committee chair, will also center around removing red-tape bureaucracy at the federal level.