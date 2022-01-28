PADUCAH — Eight projects and more than $3.5 million invested. The goal? Improve local water and sewer infrastructure.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was in Paducah Friday to award grant money for water and sewer projects in Lyon, Marshall and McCracken counties.
It's all a part of the Cleaner Water Program through the Better Kentucky Plan.
Cleaner Water Program projects are expected to create about 3,800 jobs statewide.
Announcing the funding for local projects at the McCracken County Courthouse Friday, Beshear made it clear that the grants to renovate and restore water and sewage infrastructure are the result of a bipartisan effort.
"We recognize that clean drinking water, sewer systems, aren't red or blue. They're not Democrat or Republican. They're just really good for our families," said Beshear.
Local leaders said the funding for these projects is important for the region.
"All the local communities really are stretched thin on their finances that we have, and we're trying to do projects. We're trying to benefit our communities, make them better communities for our residents to live in," said McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer.
Projects that would have taken 10 to possibly 15 years will now take about one to two because of the grants.
The city of Benton received more than $500,000 in grant funding.
"When you have this kind of funding, you're able to take other funds that you had put aside to rehabilitate these lift station, use it to surface streets, put in sidewalks, do some things for the community," said Benton Mayor Rita Dotson.
Beshear said it's about providing the necessities to people throughout the region.
"I don't know about you, but I think it's shameful that some of our families don't have running water to their houses in the year 2022," said Beshear.
The money comes from the Biden Administration's American Rescue Plan and is administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority.
$250 million will be allocated for clean drinking water and wastewater grants across Kentucky.
Download the document below to see which projects were awarded grant funding, how much money was awarded for each project and how the funds are to be used.