PADUCAH — One in six renters nationwide are not caught up on rent. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities says in Kentucky, an estimated 192,000 people are not caught up. That's about 22% of the state.
Experts at Kentucky Legal Aid say they have an influx of clients. They estimate that the nonprofit firm has had an increase in clients by 30% during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our phones have been ringing off the hook, and we've had to turn people way, unfortunately, because the need has been so great," says Catherine Fuller, a managing attorney at the organization.
With the increased need, attorneys like Fuller are taking on more clients. She says one county in particular is demanding her attention right now.
"Unfortunately, McCracken County is our busiest eviction docket," Fuller says. "So we've seen an increase in that and, unfortunately, an increase in homelessness in the area."
Evictions and homelessness seem to be the bigger issues people are facing. It's through nonprofits like Kentucky Legal Aid that people are trying to find a safe and secure place to call their own.
Because of the pandemic, more people are seeking assistance to help them during difficult times, and experts say help is more important now more than ever.
Even during the eviction moratorium, Fuller says that there were still evictions. She says landlords were creative in getting around the moratorium.
"And it's been very traumatic for our clients who cannot afford the current rent, but to increase it 20 to 30% and then expect someone to be able to afford that has been a huge strain on our clients in this community," said Fuller.
For those experiencing the burden, Fuller says it's important to connect people with resources that can help them out.
Kentucky Legal Aid provides free help to low-income, disabled and elderly people with civil legal problems. They serve clients in western Kentucky. To contact the firm's Paducah office, call 270-442-5518 or toll free at 800-467-2218.
If you're a renter, you can apply for rental assistance through the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund. Click here for more details.