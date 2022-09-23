BALLARD COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning a 2-week closure of KY 310/ Turner Landing Road in Ballard County to allow for installation of a new culvert.
According to a Friday release, the road will be closed at mile point 1.25 beginning on Sept. 28 with an end date goal of October 14. The cabinet says there will not be a marked detour, but drivers may self-detour by taking KY 358/ Bandana Road and U.S. 60.
The existing steel culvert will be replaced with a pre-fabricated aluminum structure, the release says. The culvert reportedly carries a branch of the Humphreys Creek.
The cabinet says the KTYC Ballard County Highway Maintenance Crew will be doing most of the excavation and installation, but an assembly crew from the culvert supplier will assist.