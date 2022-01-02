Starting over. It's what more than 1000 families in Kentucky are doing now after deadly tornadoes destroyed their homes.
The Wilson's are just one of those families. Katrina and Jimmie Wilson used to call 318 North 8th Street in Mayfield, home. They have two children, 11 year old Isaiah and 8 year old Serenity.
"It actually is starting over," said Jimmie. "It's a little overwhelming not knowing what's next."
The storm on December 10th reduced their home to nothing more than a pile of boards and debris. Katrina says they had their eye on WPSD.
"It just kept getting worse," she said. "And then Noah got choked up and Trent said he'd never seen anything like this and that's when we knew."
She says that's when the family jumped into the bathtub.
"When it was over there was nothing, just that bathtub," said Katrina.
Isaiah says he thought the howling sound of the storm would never end.
"It seemed like it was forever," he said. "I was hoping it wasn't real but it was and then I didn't want to be there because I knew when I looked outside I wasn't going to like it," he said.
They walked away with their lives but nothing else. They're now picking up the pieces.
"A few weeks after that it's just that every thing else comes up," said Katrina. "You move into a new place, you have to have stuff, furniture, food, you need money to do that."
They finally found temporary housing in a duplex in Murray. They say it was difficult to find something available. According to the family since they had renters insurance they did not qualify for FEMA. Right now they are down to only Katrina's income to survive. Jimmie is waiting to find out if he will be approved for Disaster Unemployment Insurance. He worked at the candle factory.
Meanwhile they lost their vehicles. They were able to buy one but wonder how they will get Katrina to work and Serenity to school in Mayfield. They also say their furniture is on loan temporarily and eventually they will have to buy their own.
"It's just been hard," said Katrina. "So many people are having trouble right now. So many families need help."
"You learn patience," said Jimmie. "It's a process. You cant rush it."
They have this advice if you want to reach out to someone who's life has been shattered by the storm.
"Find a family to help," said Katrina. "If you donate to an organization make sure you know what they are using it for. People really need gift cards to some way to buy every thing they lost. Most lost everything."
They say they are blessed by the outpouring of help they've received, thankful for the hands up. But above all, they are thankful for their lives. Isaiah saying as scary as it was, the storm taught him everything will be ok as long as they have each other.
"I'm just happy we have somewhere to live and we are all ok," he said.