Paducah — The Housing Authority of Paducah is hosting a community fall festival Friday at Robert Coleman Park, and they'll have some special furry friends in attendance.
The festival will kick-off at 11 a.m. and wrap-up around 2 p.m. Attendance is free for all HAP residents, but they say kids 12 and under will need to be accompanied by adults. There will be free food, games, prizes, pumpkin decorating, and a fall-photo booth.
The McCracken County Humane Society will also be there with adoptable dogs that meet the PHA's guideline.