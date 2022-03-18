MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A restaurant staple in west Kentucky burned Friday.
A fire at Catfish Kitchen in Marshall County, Kentucky, severely damaged the structure early Friday morning.
The owner wasn't comfortable talking on camera, but he said he's going to take steps forward one day at a time to hopefully rebuild.
Caution tape and broken windows: That’s what you see from the impacts of the devastating fire that burned down Catfish Kitchen.
Crews responded to put out the blaze, but the cause of the fire remains unknown Friday evening.
Leaders at the Kentucky Lake Convention and Visitor's Bureau say the restaurant was a draw to the area for guests near and far.
"Catfish Kitchen has been a staple sort of restaurant dining experience for visitors to the area and locals for decades," Kentucky Lake Convention and Visitor's Bureau Executive Director Elena Blevins said.
There, people could order local favorites like white beans, hushpuppies, coleslaw, and of course, catfish.
"People can come and get that sort of really down-to-earth, home-style cooking experience. Not to mention, the catfish is absolutely wonderful," said Blevins.
For the visitor's bureau, making it through the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the restaurant's resiliency.
"The fact that they did survive really is, it's amazing, and it's exciting to see. And I really hope they can continue, you know, they decide to rebuild and to come back even stronger and better," said Blevins.
Southern Living Magazine named Catfish Kitchen as one of the South's best catfish joints in 2020.
The owner says the restaurant was open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and had six employees. He says during the summer, the restaurant had 18 workers as business picked up because of tourism.