PADUCAH — There was a sharp drop in flu cases during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when people were wearing masks in public and practicing social distancing. Now, some hospitals in the Local 6 region are seeing a rise in flu cases.
The situation looks a bit different at each of the two hospitals in Paducah.
At Baptist Health Paducah, there have been 20 flu cases in the past two weeks. At Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital, there were three in the past two weeks.
Doctors at Baptist Health say having flu cases right now is a bit surprising.
"That every season has its own variability and you get different strains of flu that come through, and some of them may be more tolerant to the warmer weather, and so that just creates different cycles from year to year," said Dr. David Saxon, the medical director at the Baptist Health Paducah Urgent Care.
Flu cases are usually limited during the summer months, and doctors say it's out of the norm for people to be getting the flu in May.
Flu season usually happens in the fall and winter. Doctors say it can happen as early as September and as late as April.
With COVID-19 still around, it can be difficult to tell the difference between the two unless you get tested.
"Typically, someone came in feeling terrible and coughing and drainage and it was flu season, you would suspect flu is your number one culprit. But now, with COVID, it can cause very similar symptoms and even worse, of course, with the shortness of breath and heart problems," said Saxon.
During the past two years, there weren't many flu cases. Doctors say this has some kind of connection to the strict COVID-19 precautions that were in place.
"There's been some debate on how helpful masks are for COVID-19, but for flu you get two years in a row with hardly any flu cases and that coincided with wearing the masks a lot more often for most people, and at least distancing and hand cleaning has to be some correlation there," said Saxon.
You can still get the flu vaccine at the Purchase District Health Department depending on your insurance. Right now, the Purchase District Health Department has vaccines available for adults and children covered by Medicaid, those covered by state employee insurance and the uninsured.
However, if you have private insurance, you won't be able to get your vaccine at the health department.
At the end of the flu season, the health department's flu vaccine supplier for private insurance gave a deadline when vaccines had to be returned to receive a credit. As a result, the department discontinued providing flu shots to people who have private insurance.
Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital are not currently providing flu vaccines.
Doctors at Baptist Health say they've also seen increases in other illnesses, including stomach viruses, as well as other upper-respiratory illnesses have also been on the rise, including the common cold.