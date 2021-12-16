MAYFIELD, KY — Thursday's rain didn't stop people from sifting through the tornado debris in search of important items.
Rain or shine, people are out here in Mayfield, Kentucky, to try and find precious items and sacred mementos that they've lost in the storm.
"I'm just helping out," said Andres Avina.
Avina was outside his friend's house in Mayfield, trying to find family and baby pictures, along with documents lost in the tornado. The pictures are important, because about eight months ago, his friend had a baby.
"First trip, I found baby pictures," said Avina. "She just had a baby."
To find the photos, Avina had to get ready with the right apparel.
"Safety jackets, you know, gloves — glass, there's gonna' be a lot of debris," said Avina.
But even with being prepared, Avina says the unexpected is bound to happen in life. However, he says these challenges can be beneficial in the long run.
"There's going to be bumpy roads everywhere in life in general, but I mean, it's a matter of how you go over them bumps that really puts a character to somebody's name," said Avina.
With that perspective, he hopes people can slowly move forward after the destruction.
Even with water everywhere, people are taking step by step progress towards rebuilding their lives, one day at a time.
Avina actually just had a cornea transplant. Despite that, he says he wishes he could do more, but says he's doing what he can to help his friends.