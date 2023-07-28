GRAND RIVERS, KY — Over the years, you've likely seen river cruise ships docked at the riverfront in downtown Paducah. Soon, that will be a familiar sight in another west Kentucky town.
American Cruise Lines has announced plans to add a stop in Grand Rivers, Kentucky, which has never had cruise lines dock at its port before. The town is excited to welcome a ship on Aug. 3, and Mayor Tom Moody is thrilled about the potential boost in tourism and business.
"You know, we're a small town, and our population is about 350 people, but our tourism population is 10 times that," Moody said. "So, this added about 200 people per boat, two boats a week, you know, over a year is a big number to bring into town."
The agreement has been in the works for 20 years, Moody said.
"We have just now gotten to where this is all coming to fruition, and it's working out pretty well for us," Moody said. "The cruise line likes the area, and we're going to create a long marriage out of this."
Moody said the city built a 600-foot jetty on the lake specifically for docking cruise ships. It was built 28 years ago and cost roughly $70,000.
Passengers will stay for 24 hours, giving them time to explore, shop and dine out in the area, which means dollars for Grand Rivers' economy. The port is just steps from downtown, making it a convenient tourist stop. Brian McDonald, the executive director for tourism, shared his excitement about what this means for local businesses.
"That's going to create an economic impact for our community directly," McDonald said. "You know, it also exposes us to customers that may not have seen us before that will come back a year later and spend the weekend."
Dairy Dreams owner Craig Henson has been in business for more than 25 years, and he's more than excited about the grand opening of the port for cruise ships. He said this will benefit his business and others in the area.
"My business is an extension of everyone else," Henson said. "The more people that come, the more everybody grows, and that's what we're all about here in Grand Rivers."
With the ship docking Aug. 3 and departing on Aug. 4, there will surely be a flurry of activity and a boost in the local economy. Grand Rivers is ready to welcome American Cruise Lines with open arms and hopes this will start a long and fruitful relationship.