GRAVES COUNTY, KY — First the COVID-19 pandemic, and then the Dec. 10 tornado — people living and working in Graves County, Kentucky, have faced challenges over the past few years.
While the unemployment rate for the area is fluctuating with a slight downward trend, concerned companies are implementing changes to retain and recruit workers.
We looked at the data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. After the December tornado, the unemployment rate in Graves County fluctuated from 3.7% to 5.5% in January 2022.
D&D owns a warehouse where shoes are sorted and distributed. Right now, the company is seeking 60 more people in Mayfield to help with the work.
Owner David Lamar Hardin says he feels like the workforce was impacted twice because of events that weren't in his control.
"It already started out being hard before the tornado because of COVID, etc., but now it's gotten even more challenging," Hardin says.
Hardin says incentives he's offered have included gas cards for his employees and giving footwear bonuses. He says it's important to recruit and provide for workers, especially during uncertain times like these.
"We'll be here. We'll keep thriving. We'll keep looking for the right people and keep trying more people to come here to work with us," Hardin says.
For the community, Hardin says it's going to be a long-term process to heal.
"It wasn't a sprint. It was a marathon," said Hardin. "We all knew this when it first happened. It's not going heal overnight. It's going to take a long time to heal."
Hardin tells us expectations for his workers boil down to four things: dependability, showing up, remembering what they've learned and the ability to get along with others.
During the pandemic, Graves County also experienced a dramatic unemployment increase in April of 2020. The unemployment rate spiked to 12.8%.