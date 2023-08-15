GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Graves County, Kentucky, authorities say tire dumping is a significant issue in their community. The Graves County Road Department spends thousands of dollars annually to accept and dispose of tires. The illegal dumping of old, worn-out tires creates an eyesore and poses a significant environmental threat.
Residents can dispose of old tires for free during Graves County Tire Amnesty, held every three years. The event is a joint initiative between the state government and county officials, providing funding to assist with the expense of disposing of tires. Many counties participate in events like this one, and depending on their rules, residents can bring up to a certain number of tires to dump for free, which is an opportunity for counties to save money on tire disposal in landfills.
Disposing of old tires is costly for counties, as they take up space in landfills and can cause environmental issues if not disposed of properly. Kentucky hosts tire amnesty day to reduce the burden and promote responsible tire disposal.
Graves County Department accepts and disposes of tires, but this comes at a high cost of thousands of dollars yearly. Keicha Ditto transferred to the solid waste department this March after working with the Graves County Road department for six years. She said the department spent $20,000 last year safely salvaging tires.
"We spent $20,000 last year to relocate 196 tons of salvage tires in 12 semi-trucks," Ditto said. "It's too costly to do it again."
Ditto said that's why this program is beneficial for not only the community but for the department. She said the department's funding for projects like this is limited to $4,000, and any additional costs would fall on the county.
"We get so many of them. It's costly, so this here doesn't cost the county anything because it's state provided. So, that's why I'm focused on people to come and bring to the fairgrounds on these dates, because it's not going to cost Graves County anything."
Tires can trap water and provide a breeding ground for mosquitoes, which can spread diseases. It can also provide shelter for other small animals. Ditto said this could become a problem, especially in areas where children might be present.
"They cause a lot of issues with pests and snakes and mosquitoes breeding, and it just causes a big hazard, you know, just seeing it on the side of the road and stuff."
Ditto said foam-filled, calcium-filled tires, off-road construction and rubber track tires are unacceptable. She said truck, passenger, lawn tractor, bicycles, motorcycles and golf cart tires are the only tires accepted.
The tire dumping problem is not unique to Graves County. It's a growing concern across the country. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity, and do their part to help their county save money on tire disposal. Tire amnesty day is one way Kentucky is working to protect the environment and support its communities.
Graves County Tire Amnesty will be held Oct. 19-21 at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds at 1004 KY-121 in Mayfield. The Graves County Fiscal Court said the event is not open to tire retailers, agricultural tire retailers ore salvage yards.