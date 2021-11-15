PADUCAH — Health departments in our region have started giving COVID-19 vaccinations to kids ages 5 to 11. That includes the Purchase District Health Department.
Isabella Ramirez and Alejandra Soto, also known as Alex, got their first COVID-19 shots Monday. While getting a shot can be scary for kids, they both conquered their fears.
Isabella Ramirez and Alex Soto waited patiently. As soon as they got out of school for the day, their parents took them to the Purchase District Health Department in Paducah to get their first round of COVID-19 vaccines.
"I'm actually scared to get the shot," 9-year-old Isabella admitted.
"I don't want to get the shot," said 5-year-old Alex.
But, even though they were scared, they also said they know they don't want to get sick from COVID-19.
"We want it so we don't have to get the COVID or get sick," said Isabella.
They had companions to help them out. Stuffed animals like "Sheepy" are helping kids like Isabella and Alex be brave as they get their shots.
Sometimes, getting a shot can be a little scary for some parents, too. Public health leaders say they can understand some of the vaccine hesitancy.
"I mean I can understand from a parent's viewpoint, you know, 'cause when a parent makes a decision for themselves, it just affects them," said Public Health Director Kent Koster with the Purchase District Health Department. "But when they make decisions for children, there's always that concern."
But parents also have those they can rely on to help ease those fears. Parents can talk with their pediatricians, local pharmacists and health department officials to get answers to their questions about the vaccine, which has been deemed safe and effective by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
After they got their shots, Isabella and Alex picked out colorful stickers as badges of honor for their bravery.
The Purchase District Health Department says a parent or legal guardian must be present for anyone under 18 years old to be vaccinated.
PDHD clinics are by appointment only for all COVID-19 vaccines. To make your appointment, call your county's health department office.
Ballard: 270-665-5432
Carlisle: 270-628-5431
Fulton: 270-472-1982
Hickman: 270-653-6110
McCracken: 270-444-9625
In southern Illinois, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department also started offering COVID-19 vaccinations for kids ages 5 to 11 on Monday.
No appointment is needed, but like the Purchase District, a parent or legal guardian needs to be there.
Contact the Bi-County Health Department at 618-993-8111.