PADUCAH — Rain drenched parts of the Local 6 area Thursday, leading to water over roads and flooded yards.
Rain and more rain. The water kept coming and flooded streets.
In West Paducah, peoples' properties were soaked. Rachel Benson has lived in the Timberland subdivision in West Paducah for almost two years. She says for parts of the neighborhood, rain hits them hard.
"It'll run down our property and across the road," said Benson. "It'll flood the road right there. The neighbors across the street get it really bad. Their whole backyard looks like a, like a pond."
Roadways also flooded because of the rain.
Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said it's important to steer clear of the water when driving.
"Again, we encourage people to avoid driving through flooded roads," said Todd. "It only takes about 6 to 10 inches of moving water to push a car off the road, or if you're standing out there, to push you off the road."
Benson said that for her neighborhood, she hopes the county will intervene to help with the water issue.
"People across the street, Jimmie's, he's put some money into his yard and had to purchase dirt, and just everybody is trying to do their own thing to help it. But I think without some big projects, this water's just going to sit," said Benson.