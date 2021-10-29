PADUCAH — Friday is the quiet before the storm. Communities across our region are preparing for Halloween parties and trick-or-treating, and law enforcement is stressing the importance that people have fun, but stay safe.
We spoke to one Paducah policeman about some things to keep in mind during the festivities.
Families will soon head out to places like Paducah’s Jefferson Street to see decorations and collect candy, but there are some safety tips trick-or-treaters should keep in mind.
"You want to be seen is the biggest thing," said Jarrett Woodruff, a patrolman with the Paducah Police Department. "A lot of kids like the darker costumes. Put reflective tape on them; make sure they carry a flashlight, glow-sticks, something like that to be able to be seen."
There aren't a lot of people out on Jefferson Street in Paducah right now, but the holiday will be a different story.
Police officers tell trick-or-treaters to take your candy home with you. That way, people can check on the sweets.
Also, if you're an adult, be sure to have a designated driver if you decide to go to a party with alcohol.
"And just be safe," said Woodruff. "That's the biggest thing of all events for children all the way to adults: Just to make it home at the end of the night and have a good time."
Kentucky State Police recommend that your children can see out of their masks clearly.
Also, make sure they can walk in their costumes without tripping.