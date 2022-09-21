PADUCAH — Exit 7 on I-24 eastbound will close from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sept. 26 allow for placement of thermal rumble strips on the ramp.
According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, over the last 5 years there have been 7 rear-end crashes on the ramp and numerous crashes at the traffic signal.
The KTC hopes new rumble strips will help alert drivers of slow traffic ahead, as well as the signal at the end of the ramp. The project is part of a Highway Safety Improvement Program that includes safety enhancements at intersections in our region, the release says.
There will reportedly be a portable message board in place ahead of Monday's closure.