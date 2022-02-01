BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A local public service announcement tells a the story of a former west Kentucky sheriff's battle with COVID-19 to drive home an important message: Get vaccinated.
Heather Batts says she wants people to know why it's important to get the shot.
Her husband, former Ballard County Sheriff Carey Batts, who served the county for more than two decades as a deputy and then as sheriff, became sick with COVID-19 last year. Batts was unvaccinated, and his case was severe.
The Battses hope their story will get your attention.
It was August 2021. Heather Batts was with her husband at Baptist Health Paducah. He was admitted to the ICU and placed on a ventilator. It was there that Heather Batts had a key conversation with one of the doctors.
"Our county's one of the lowest in vaccination rates," she recalls. "He's like, 'You know, you've got to do what you can to get the word out that people need to be vaccinated."
The PSA is clear about Heather's gratitude. "I'm thankful to say he did make it," she says in the PSA. "This could have been avoided."
"I would tell friends, neighbors, people that I knew," Heather told us. "If you're not vaccinated, then you really should. Well, when I went to get my first vaccine shot, the nurse there at the health department had asked, 'Would you be interested in doing a PSA?'"
The PSA is a promise Batts made to the doctors who saved her husband's life. She hopes those who watch it will be inspired to get vaccinated as well.
The Battses' story localizes the issue. Former Sheriff Carey Batts worked for Ballard County Sheriff's Office for more than two decades.
"Not just an entire county, an entire region that worked with my husband, that knows him," said Batts. "They now can look at me on the television and see that image of my husband and go, 'I know him. I know somebody that it happened to.'"
There's just one thing Heather says is important for those listening to her story. "His doctor told me that had he been vaccinated, he would not have been as sick," Batts says in the PSA. "Get vaccinated."
The PSA has been running since early January. The Purchase District Health Department says it doesn't know the exact impact the announcement has made.
The department wanted to focus specifically on Ballard County because of its low vaccination rate.
Only about 36% of Ballard County is currently fully vaccinated.