PADUCAH - Deadly tornadoes hit 13 days ago, destroying homes and property. In the aftermath, people from all over reached out with an outpouring of donations.
Now, more space is needed for these items.
A warehouse in Paducah will help with those efforts.
There aren't many items there right now.
The space will begin scheduling to receive surplus donations from church and relief organizations on December 28th.
Donations are coming in from across the country - from individuals and organizations.
The need now is space.
The answer? The Restoration Center.
It's a 57,000 square foot warehouse and leaders say they hope to use it efficiently.
Local partners are collaborating with the City of Paducah to develop this warehouse.
They're converting the space to be a facility to coordinate donations.
"I think it's gonna be a learning process," said McCracken Judge Executive Craig Clymer. "We'll see how much donations if quantity comes in, how much goes out. Is the income greater than the outgo."
The center will provide services to counties in the Kentucky Emergency Management Zone One. This includes Graves, Marshall, Calloway, Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Ballard and McCracken counties.
City leaders say a lot of the details aren't set in stone just yet.
But even with the unknowns, the warehouse will be ready to help with the tornado aftermath.
The warehouse is located next door to Planet Fitness in Paducah.
To schedule any donations for the warehouse, call Lone Oak Baptist Church. The number is 270-554-1441 to schedule.