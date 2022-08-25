Paducah — Circuit Clerk judge James Jameson— who was recently suspended from his duties after being accused of misconduct — recently filed a motion with the Judicial Conduct Commission to have his suspension revoked. His motion has been unanimously denied.
Jameson described his hearing as irregular and unfair in an interview with Local 6, asserting the entire legal issue was politically motivated. He challenged the Judicial Conduct Committee's ruling, witness testimony, and argued the hearing was not in line with Kentucky's Constitution.
In a unanimous 5- 0 vote, the Judicial Conduct Commission denied Jameson's motion. Click the document below to read the commission's Order Denying Motion to Alter, Amend, or Vacate (pages 284-294).