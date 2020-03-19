MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -- The Kentucky Attorney General finds Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal and his office violated two sections of the Kentucky Open Records Act.
On December 18, 2019, WPSD Local 6 requested records from the Marshall County Judge/Executive's office with regards to a Second Amendment ordinance.
By law, local governments have three days to respond to open records requests.
We received some of the items we requested two and a half weeks later.
WPSD Local 6 filed two appeals in early January asking for the missing items. You can see those two appeals by clicking here and here.
On Tuesday, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron sided with WPSD Local 6.
In his opinion, Cameron said the Marshall County Judge/Executive's Office failed not only to notify WPSD Local 6 within three days, but also failed to explain why it withheld certain records.
You can read his full opinion by clicking here.
The Second Amendment ordinance in question was called illegal by multiple legal experts including the county's attorney. The fiscal court ultimately walked back its efforts to pass a Second Amendment ordinance and passed a Second Amendment resolution which has no legal power.
We've reached out to Judge Executive Neal and Deputy Judge Executive Brad Warning to comply with the open records act and fulfill the rest of our request.
