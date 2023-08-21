Kentucky Legal Aid is partnering with Goodwill Industries to help Paducah residents with expungement.
Kentucky Legal Aid is hosting a free informational clinic this Thursday for people that need assistance with the expungement process.
Goodwill Industries is offering to cover expungement costs for those in need. Anyone hoping to qualify must pre-register and attend the clinic. There are 50 available spots, so people are encouraged to pre-register soon.
Once you have registered, you can attend the event on Thursday. Attendees need to bring photo identification.
The clinic will cover eligibility and the expungement process. Kentucky Legal Aid attorneys will be at the event to meet one-on-one with individuals to review criminal history and determine eligibility.
The Managing Attorney for Kentucky Legal Aid, Catherine Fuller, says anyone looking to clear their criminal history can attend this event.
"You do not have to be a Kentucky resident, only have a criminal case in Kentucky," Fuller said.
According to Fuller, cost is a significant barrier for people trying to get their records expunged.
"For felony expungement, the cost is $300. Misdemeanors are $100, so that is a substantial amount of money for someone that makes $7.25. That barrier is preventing them from getting a good-paying job," Fuller said.
This clinic will hopefully eliminate the expenses associated with expungement and provide people with a clean slate.
Expunging your record is ideal for anyone hoping for a second chance at a better life.
"We want them to have the opportunity for better employment, better school, and really the opportunity to do things that non-felons can do, like volunteer at their school, you know, the little things like that," Fuller said.
If you're unsure whether you're eligible for expungement, come to the clinic, and attorneys will review your criminal history to determine if you qualify.
The informational clinic is at 1601 Broadway Street on Thursday, August 24th, from 10 A.M. to noon.
Pre-registry is open now at www.goodwillky.org/expungements/.