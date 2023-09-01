UNION, KY — A Kentucky man who recently won $500,000 on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket immediately paid it forward, giving workers sitting nearby $100 each, the Kentucky Lottery said.
Daniel Reffitt of Union, Kentucky, was leaving a Meijer grocery store last Sunday when he walked past a Kentucky Lottery vending machine and decided to buy a ticket. A split-second decision led to his lottery win.
The Kentucky Lottery said Reffitt was only planning on buying a Fast Play ticket, but changed his mind at the last second, purchasing a Precious Metals Titanium Scratch-off ticket instead.
Reffitt scratched the ticket off while in the store, and he scratched the winning numbers revealing he had won the game’s $500,000 top prize.
After realizing he won, Reffitt immediately decided to share the wealth.
“I saw a few guys sitting down and gave them $100 each and told them, ‘Merry Christmas!’” he said.
When asked what he did with the ticket, Reffitt said, “I took a selfie with it!”
Reffitt then called his wife and told her the good news.
She said “You’re the luckiest man in the world,” was her first thought.
Reffitt will receive a check for $357,500 after taxes, and he said the lottery money will go towards paying his bills.
Because Meijer sold the winning ticket, the store will receive $5,000.