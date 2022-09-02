FRANKFORT — State School Security Marshal Ben Wilcox says Kentucky schools have shown great improvement in school-safety in the 2021-2022 school year, but not all schools are in compliance with the 2019 School Safety and Resiliency Act.
According to the Annual Report released on Thursday, over half of Kentucky schools reported they do not have an assigned school resource officer, which is mandated by state law. Kentucky schools reportedly need to show the most improvement in the following areas:
- The district has one school-counselor or school-based mental health provider, employed by the district, per 250 students: 56% of KY schools reported they did not meet this goal.
- All employees who have direct contact with students in their job positions have attended one hour of high-quality suicide-prevention training: 40.63% of schools reported they did not meet this goal
- Staff members hired after the initial suicide prevention training are provided with suicide prevention materials: 40.71% of schools reported they did not meet this goal
- Schools have an assigned school resource officer (pursuant to state law): 55.14% of schools reported they did not meet this goal
- School resource officers have successfully completed or are in the process of completing required phases of Kentucky Law Enforcement Council approved certification training: 54.90% of schools reported they did not meet this goal
The Office of State School Security Marshal resides within the KY Department of Criminal Justice Training, and was created by the SSRA in 2019. The office says they're dedicated to providing state-mandated security compliance in all 120 KY counties. Wilcox remarked in a letter that, given tragedies like the Uvalde school shooting, adherence to safety mandates is extremely important to ensure the safety and wellbeing of Kentucky students and staff. He says he looks forward to continuing his partnership with "educational heroes" as they create a better Kentucky.