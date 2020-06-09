Kentucky State Police is requesting the public's assistance in locating three subjects who are non-complaint with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.
Mikel Allen Hutchison, 33 of Smithland has not resided at his registered address for more than a year and he has failed to verify his address. It is believed he is in the Paducah area.
Anthony L. Shelby, 62 of Paducah no longer resides at his registered address and has failed to verify his current address. It is unclear where Shelby may be residing.
Joshua E. Cordle, 32 of Paducah left his home in Paducah. Cordle's whereabouts at this time are unknown.
All three men have active warants for failing to comply with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry. This is a class D felony.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hutchison, Shelby, or Cordle is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.
Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the Kenttucky State Police app.