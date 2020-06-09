Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... MASSAC COUNTY IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS... CENTRAL POPE COUNTY IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS... NORTHWESTERN MCCRACKEN COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... NORTHERN BALLARD COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... * UNTIL 230 PM CDT. * AT 1219 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAIN HAD DEVELOPED THAT WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... METROPOLIS, GOLCONDA, NEW COLUMBIA AND JOPPA. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF UP TO 1 INCH IS POSSIBLE OVER THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY. &&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTH WINDS 15 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. * WHEN...THROUGH 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&