PADUCAH — The Kentucky Department of Tourism announced that the state generated $12.9 billion from tourism in 2022. Gov. Andy Bashear said that marks the best year on record for Kentucky tourism. Paducah and McCracken County accounted for $314.2 million, up $21.5 million from 2021.
In 2022, the tourism department said 75.9 million travelers visited Kentucky, spending upwards of $8.9 billion, generating a spike in tourism that has impacted 91,668 jobs. Because of that, Kentucky generated more than $937 million in state and local taxes — saving Kentuckians roughly $536 in taxes per household.
Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Mary Hammond said tourism is a driving force for Kentucky's revenue.
"Tourism is the third largest industry in Kentucky, so we're glad to be right up there," Hammond said. "When you look at how many people come to Kentucky — 75.9 million visitors last year — that's a lot of people."
Hammon said western Kentucky, specifically Paducah, is a hot spot for tourism. She said Paducah and McCracken County have numerous well-know attractions, such as Purple Toad Winery, the Carson Center and the National Quilt Museum.
"It is a combination, and they are all equal. Hence, you've got outdoor recreation, antertainment for us would be number one, and culture," Hammond said. "So, the variety we have here is good. It is all so accessible with the lakes being so close, being an entertainment Mecca, Paducah being an entertainment center for people in the region to see us."
Although every business works harmoniously together, the National Quilt Museum drives the most traffic for Paducah, generating the most revenue for Paducah.
National Quilt Museum Curator and Director Rachal Baar said folks at the museum are overjoyed to be the leading force that drives so many tourists to Paducah.
"I think it's wonderful," Baar said. "We are an amazing city. We are a destination. And the quilt museum is here, and so many people will visit our beautiful town because of the museum. People would tell us always we are on their bucket list."
Baar said the museum brings in thousands of visitors each year. They do that by hosting multiple events throughout the year. And an event that drives the most traffic is the American Quilter's Society QuiltWeek, which draws in crowds from all over the world.
"We can see anywhere between, oh, I think it could be 30,000 to 40,000 people," Barr said.
Convention and Visitors Bureau officials said they want to add new and exciting destinations that appeal to the community and out-of-state travelers by utilizing funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, which provided $3.77 billion for Kentucky.
“The governor put quite a bit of money towards tourism," Hammond said. "So, it had to be used on new projects, had to be measurable projects. It had to be something that was attracting people from out of state. We have exciting trails and everything you can imagine that is larger than life."
Hammond did not share official start dates for those projects, but said the bureau seeks community input.