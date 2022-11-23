PADUCAH — Eleven Paducah Public Schools employees and staff members were recently recognized for their dedication to technology education during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a release from Paducah Public Schools, the employees were recipients of the Stilwell award, which they received at the Paducah Board of Education meeting on Nov. 21.
The award is presented to "the unsung heroes that have gone above and beyond the call of duty in education technology." Stilwell award winners represent the "best-of-the-best, who show up daily in their tireless service to Kentucky schools and the high-quality education technology services and supports that are required," the release continues.
The recipients include:
- Chris Moss, Central Office
- Dale Weaver, Central Office
- Will Black, Central Office
- Arveta Turnley, Choices
- Ginger Molina, Clark Elementary
- Hannah Conyer, Head Start
- Monte Hensley, McNabb Elementary
- Brittany Riley, Morgan Elementary
- McKayla Everly, Paducah Middle School/Central Office
- Kari Balkey, Paducah Tilghman High School
- Tim Meadows, Paducah Tilghman High School
The Stilwell award is named after the late Dr. William E. Stilwell. Kentucky's Department of Education says naming the award after Stilwell was "a reflection of the selfless work he did to improve educators' access to modern technology."
