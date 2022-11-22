GOLDEN POND, KY — Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area is offering permits for free cedar Christmas trees from Nov. 25 through Dec. 24.
According to National Forest Service's LBL website, the permits allow each family to cut down one cedar tree less than 10 feet tall, with stumps less than four inches tall.
Families are able to get their cedar trees from any area in LBL, with the following exceptions:
- Within sight of US68/KY80
- Woodlands Trace National Scenic Byway
- Cemeteries
- Facilities, including the Elk & Bison Prairie
- Nature Watch Areas
- Campgrounds
- Timber sale areas
- Other mowed areas
The National Forest Service reminds families to note the differences between cedar and pine trees, which you can see in this image below.
To get your permit, you'll need to go to the LBL website and either set up a new account or log into your old account. From there, you'll complete, sign, and print your permit. You can display it in your windshield as you drive around to look for a tree.
The NFS is reminding guests to be cautious in areas impacted by the Dec. 10 tornado. To learn more about the program, click here.