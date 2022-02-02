PADUCAH — Sleet, freezing rain and ice: Winter weather continues to hit the Local 6 region, including Paducah.
"I don't take it for granted anymore," said Sherry Goodwin. She was in the area during the '09 ice storm.
Goodwin says it's important to have the essentials.
"I would say if you can do it, buy a generator. Have that on hand. That comes in really handy," Goodwin says. "Stock up in the wintertime on salt if you need it."
Paducah Water says with ice, things can get more dangerous.
Hydrants are potentially vulnerable, especially if a car loses control on the ice and hits a hydrant.
But they say the cold will probably be a bigger threat to things like water meters.
"From a customer standpoint, being vigilant for their water usage, the possibility of a leak during cold weather," Paducah Water General Manager Jason Petersen says. "And contact us and give us a call if they do see anything. It's going to be difficult to see leaks with a lot of ice and a lot of snow on the ground in some areas."
The 2009 ice storm is informing the prep work.
The McCracken County Office of Emergency Management says communication between organizations like road crews and utility companies has been vital.
"I don't think anybody in 2009 could have imagined how bad that storm actually was what we ended up with," said Rob Estes, the director for the office.
Overall, there's one message Estes wants to get across. "Please, if you don't have a reason to be out, just stay at home," said Estes. "Give the utility workers, everybody, room to work. Stay at home. Don't go out."
If you absolutely have to out, have an emergency kit with you just in case. That could include things like a sleeping bag, bottled water, food and a blanket.
If you have a water emergency on Feb. 3, don't worry. Paducah Water's office will be closed because of the weather, but representatives will work remotely.