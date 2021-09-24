PADUCAH — It's time to break a leg. The Rent 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour is kicking off at the Carson Center on Thursday.
Management at the Carson Center is anticipating big numbers, but they're also ready to combat COVID.
Everyone in the theater is required to show proof of vaccination, along with an ID. They also need to wear masks during the performance.
The center hosted the Paducah Symphony Orchestra last weekend, and management says the check-in process went smoothly.
Similar to the orchestra, people will be required to wear masks inside the facility for the Rent 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour on Thursday.
"People want to cooperate, and they understand they're our partner along with the artists who are trying to perform, and they're doing it for their own safety and for the safety of others," says Mary Katz, the executive director of the Carson Center.
The tour will have shows for 28 weeks. Everyone is required to be vaccinated — this includes the cast, crew, musicians and management.
They are also testing twice weekly.
The Carson Center says it's excited for this upcoming show.
"We could not be more excited to be able to welcome over a thousand people back to this theatre," says Katz. "That's incredible. It feels like things are beginning to lift. It is really encouraging."
Management for Rent says they're excited to kick off the tour in Paducah.
"It's such a friendly venue, the facilities are wonderful, the presenter here has been so accommodating, so we love this kind of small-town feel," says Nancy Gabriel, the producer of the Rent 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour.
The tour will be going to Davenport, Iowa, next and Chicago after that. The final stop is in Tokyo.
The tour also has understudies and even hired a few extra people, to stay ahead of possible breakthrough cases.