MCCRACKEN, COUNTY, KY — Music has the power to unite us!
At least, that's what Community Christian Academy music teacher Lyz Hornbeak thinks.
Hornbeak has been directing the Community Christian Academy band for five years. She learned to play multiple instruments in elementary and college and decided to teach music after graduating. With over 20 years of teaching experience, Hornbeak hopes to march in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with the Band Directors Marching Band. She plans to use this unique opportunity to connect with other band directors and network for student development.
Hornbeak is no stranger to the Band Directors Marching band. She played in the 2021 Rose Bowl parade. Something she said she was excited to do since the Covid-19 pandemic ruined her chance to march with the band in 2019. The Band Directors Marching Band consists of 400 directors across the United States, and they plan to increase that number this year.
"We were supposed to march in 2019, but covid hit and ruined that," Hornbeak said. "I went in 21' and again got accepted to go this year."
She said when this opportunity came around, she did not want to miss it.
"I do not want to miss this, and there's nothing like a musical group, whether it's a band, choir, or orchestra," she said. "Everyone is doing their thing, and working together to make music is enriching."
Hornbeak has started a GoFundMe campaign in hopes of raising enough funds to make her dream of marching a reality.
"I've raised a little bit over a thousand dollars, so I'm lacking, and I'm behind in my payments," Hornbeak said. "I got an email this week. I'm like—I haven't forgotten; I'm working on it."
Hornbeak plans to use the funds raised to cover the trip's expenses, including travel, accommodations, and parade fees. In addition to the networking opportunities, Hornbeak hopes to bring back new ideas and inspiration to her band program.
"If I'm having a problem with a trumpet player doing something and I've tried everything I can think of, I have a network of friends who I can text personally and say —hey, I have a kid doing this; what do you think I should do, what would help?" Hornbeak said.
Hornbeak is collecting funds until September 17th, a few days before her application is due. If everything goes as planned, she will march in the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade on November 23rd.
Those interested in supporting Hornbeak's campaign can visit her GoFundMe page to donate. By working together, Hornbeak hopes to make her dream a reality and to give her students valuable insights and inspiration.