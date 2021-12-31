PADUCAH — It's nearing the new year, and businesses are getting ready as people come through their doors to celebrate.
People will be out celebrating, but make sure you're enjoying in a responsible manner.
At Wagner Wine and Spirits in Paducah, there is definitely a jump in business during the New Year's holiday.
“New Year’s Eve is pretty busy," said Ruthie Seibert, the manager at Wagner. "They come and they go, and then they have their little breaks in between when on their lunch break and then when they get off of work, then here they call come.”
However there are concerns about people not drinking responsibly.
"Do not drink and drive," said Seibert. "Please don't do that. There's too many people out there that you can get somebody to drive for you. If you're going be that doing that, then stay at home."
At The Johnson Bar in Paducah Friday afternoon, workers were getting ready before the New Year's Eve celebration.
“Very excited," said Whitney Ravellette Wallace, the owner of the bar. "We are so excited. I mean, look around you. We’ve worked really hard to decorate, make it a very fun atmosphere. We feel like this is what everybody needs at this time — a little bit of camaraderie and be able to sit down and connect with people.”
They want to make sure they help everyone to be responsible.
“We do everything we can to keep people safe, and that’s all we can do is to keep up with the signs, make sure that we’re doing our part," said Wallace.
Kentucky State Police also want people to abide by speed limits. Police say to make sure you're not driving under the influence of alcohol or are impaired by any other substance.