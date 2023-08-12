PADUCAH, KY — Every kid dreams of receiving a gift on Christmas day—putting out cookies and milk the night before, showing gratitude for those who thought of you for the holiday season. Unfortunately, some kids around the world don't get the luxury.
CNBC reports that 16% of Americans would go into debt to buy holiday gifts for their children, while the Mirror says 1 in 5 kids in the United Kingdom goes without Christmas gifts because they can't afford them.
That's why 12 Oaks Baptist Church and Samaritans Purse are still accepting donations for Operation Christmas Child, which sends gifts and essential items to children in need. Although national collection week for the organization isn't until November, the community and church members participated in two gift-packing events on Saturday, hosted by the 12 oaks, to get donations for overseas children.
Kathy Butler has worked with Samaritans Purse for 28 years, starting her career in 1995. Butler has been the area coordinator for West Kentucky for eleven years, and she says she has seen this organization grow from the ground up.
"Operation Christmas Child started in 1993 in the United States; it came here with Franklin Ghramm with Samaritans Purse," Butler said. "It just started small by trying to pack shoe boxes for a war-torn country, and it has grown every year for children in need worldwide."
Butler said last year, they donated 17,000 Christmas gift shoeboxes. She expects to donate at least 18,000 shoeboxes this year.
"They go to countries in need all around the world, choosing the location based on where help is most needed at that time," explained Butler.
They plan to double the number of gifts donated this year by hosting early packing parties. These events help ensure timely delivery to different countries so everyone can receive a gift on Christmas day.
"Sometimes you know they have to sit in a port and go through taxes and different things, so you never know. We may fill them now, and it may be March or April before they actually get into the hands of the children," Butler said.
Packing an Operation Christmas Child shoebox is easy. You can get a sponsored shoebox at events or use your own. The shoeboxes can be dropped off at 12 Oaks Baptist Church or a participating Operation Christmas Child location.
Gifs are meant for children between the ages of 4 and 14 and can contain small toys, personal hygiene products, and craft items. It is not recommended to send money, toothpaste, or food and candy with a card.
"We like to include school supplies, toys, and hygienic items in our donation packages for kids. We avoid including toothpaste, war-related toys, and anything liquid. Instead, we choose items like toothbrushes, baby dolls, cars, and jump ropes."
When tracking your shoebox online, you can donate $10. This donation helps with shoebox collection, shipping, and supporting local churches. Butler mentioned that this donation is not mandatory but can assist the organization's mission to help children worldwide.
Butler said that even though the goal is to supply items for needy children, the ultimate goal is to allow children to feel the love of others and God. She said this is why every time we pack a box, we say a prayer over it.
"We put a letter in there and a picture from our family, letting them know that we love them, and that God loves them," Butler said.
If you missed this opportunity, Butler said there's still another chance. 12 Oaks Baptist will have another packing event closer to the organization's national collection week in November. Although the Saturday event was explicitly for children overseas, the following collection will be for children in West Kentucky and throughout the United States.