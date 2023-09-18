PADUCAH — The Paducah Preservation Group has recently requested funding to support its efforts to uncover overgrown, unmarked and forgotten slave gravesites at Oak Grove and Pleasant Grove cemeteries. The group plans to use advanced infrared technology to scan the ground and locate any burial sites that may have been overlooked or lost over time.
Rhonda McCorry-Smith with the Paducah Preservation Group said using infrared technology is a crucial step in the group’s mission to preserve the area's rich history and honor the lives of those who suffered under the cruel institution of slavery.
"We have decided that there's a lot that can be done for the community to preserve our history," Smith said. "And this is one of the big ones."
Smith said she has a lost relative buried in Oak Grove Cemetery, one of the first cemeteries for enslaved people in Paducah.
"In Oak Grove, I personally am still looking for my grandmother's gravestone," Smith said.
Many of the gravesites have been lost or forgotten over time, and the group hopes to bring them to light and provide proper recognition and respect for those buried there.
"A lot of people don't realize that we enslaved people in the cemetery because there are no markers, there's nothing.” Smith said. "They've relocated them a couple of times, and the last time, there was no record of where they moved them."
The group is seeking a grant to begin the excavation process.
"We have recently applied for a 501(c)(3) grant," she said. "We expect to have that between now and hopefully by Thanksgiving, and if we get it, we hope to start the process early next year."
Smith didn't share how much the grant would cover, but said they are still seeking additional support to cover the costs of the infrared technology and other necessary equipment. They urge community members to unite and support their cause, emphasizing the importance of preserving and honoring the area's diverse history.
"I think we're going to need the whole community's support," she said. "It's for genealogy, and just, again, for preservation."
Betty Dobson, director of the Upper Town Heritage Foundation, goes out of her way to help maintain the cleanliness of the gravesites. She organizes annual cemetery cleanup events all over west Kentucky, most recently Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
"It's essential to take care of these abandoned cemeteries because it's our history, our heritage," Dobson said. "And out of respect, they should have that dignity. Even if they are not here to see it, we should offer it."
She said the Kentucky African-American Heritage Commission funds the cleanups. She said cleaning one cemetery costs thousands of dollars.
"We spent about $6,500 cleaning and traveling to these particular areas, removing debris and fill-ins and things of that nature."
Dobson said although they can only host one cleanup per year, she still gets volunteers hoping for the same mission — discover the past to preserve the future.
"We still get volunteers to come out and clean and cut the grass for us," Dobson said. "Skinner's Lawn Service has always been a big help on this project. They understand our mission, and we value them and hope we see it through."
The Paducah Preservation Group and the Upper Town Heritage Foundation are continuing their work to protect and promote the area's cultural heritage. With continued support from the community, organizers said they are confident they can make significant strides in uncovering and preserving the forgotten enslaved person gravesites in the region.