PADUCAH — Technology is steadily evolving, and those who need help navigating it may be left behind. That's why the McCracken County Public Library is expanding its efforts to help older individuals improve their computer and digital literacy.
The Public Library Association and AT&T awarded $6,000 to the McCracken County Public Library — one of 200 libraries across 48 states to receive the grant.
McCracken County Public Library Director Justin Brasher said the grant will help the library pay for new computers, laptops, software and other items needed for the classes.
"We are using the money to pay for new equipment, laptops, and projectors to teach these classes," Brasher said. "We also purchased some prizes, including tablets, to give away at the events."
The course will cover computer and internet literacy, including file navigation, software installation, typing, social media profile creation and search engine use.
"We understand many people take digital skills for granted," Brasher said. "Answering an email might be simple for the average person, but for a lot of our older generation out there, that might be intimidating or scary, and these classes help them feel comfortable."
Brasher said an increasing number of seniors are seeking assistance from library staff. The class also aims to enable staff to assist other patrons.
"We love helping our seniors," Brasher said, "It does become challenging when we have multiple seniors needing assistance and little staff available."
The library will host two classes, one at 9 a.m. on Sept. 14 and another at 1 p.m. on Sept. 21, in the first-floor computer lab.