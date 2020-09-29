PADUCAH -- You can help give back to 15 local organizations that help serve hundreds of people in the community, from children to families.
All through the United Way Jackpot Extravaganza fundraiser.
The Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club is a place for kids to have fun, be inspired, and learn life lessons. Unit Director Samuel Hawkins said their goal is to educate kids for their future.
"They're just equipped with the life skills and tools they need, not to survive, but to thrive," Hawkins said. "And they're able to see positive adults that care about them."
They serve a low income minority population. Parents pay only $10 a year. Hawkins said that's thanks to the United Way.
"The United Way helps to supplement those costs so we can provide the high quality services that are worth more than that," Hawkins said. "But able to get them at that cost because we have support from different organizations and grants."
Hawkins said they had to cancel their biggest fundraiser because of COVID-19. In the past, it raised around $90,000. He said that's why it's vital to continue to donate.
We all know Girl Scouts for their cookies. But, they actually help to serve the community in many other ways.
From the Daisy Scouts to the ambassadors Girl Scouts, community service is a big part of the organization. Membership Development Specialist Kris Adams said the badges help give girls experience in different fields.
"Girls really get a sense of who they are," Adams said. "What they want to be. How they want to give. And how they want to share Girl Scouts with the community and the world around them."
Adams said cookie sales slowed down with the pandemic. The United Way helps fund programs for troops in communities in need. Donations are key.
"You are investing in the future of girls," Adams said. "You are giving them opportunities that they would not have had before. You are giving them access to college scholarships that they may not have access other ways."
Paducah Day Nursery provides low income families affordable child care. Supervisor LaTasha Burns said they're funded through United Way. So donations help keep the doors open.
"Just guarantee that we can stay open," Burns said. "And we would be able to have our children in here. Versus them staying at home and parents having to quit jobs and dealing with some extra stress on their life."
Burns said COVID-19 dropped their attendance in half. So funding is critical. All of these organizations play a key part in serving our community. With your help, they can keep going.
This year's fundraiser is completely virtual because of the ongoing pandemic.