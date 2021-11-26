PADUCAH - It's the holiday season and while it may be one that is filled with celebrations, be sure to check on your pets.
Experts say to make sure you've cleaned your house, and lookout when it comes to decorations and food. It might just save their lives.
It's the day after Thanksgiving and Sharman Webb is out with her four dogs at Stuart Nelson Dog Park in Paducah and like many pet owners, she treasures her dogs.
"This is our greatest, other than our grandchildren, this is our greatest pleasure in life," said Webb.
But during the holidays, Webb needs to watch over her pets a little more closely, especially with food and decorations.
Experts at Furkidz, a pet boarding service in Paducah, say to keep your house clean to avoid any mishaps.
"Maybe wait to wrap specific food items or just other things," said Savannah Volk, a staff member at Furkidz. "If you have a dog that's going to get into stuff, maybe want to put it under the tree until the day of and even still, monitor that."
Foods like turkey skin, nuts and chocolate should be avoided for dogs. Also, bones from ham or turkey should be avoided altogether. They can get lodged in the intestine or stomach.
"It can be very upsetting to the stomach," said Daniel Everett, a veterinarian at Paducah Veterinary Clinic. "It can cause vomiting, it can cause diarrhea, actually can cause some significant health issues beyond that, things such as pancreatitis."
And with people like Webb, she says it's important to take care of her dogs - they're close than family.
"Well if you're gonna take care of your kids, they are like our kids now because we're empty nesters," said Webb.
Some foods that are safe for pets like dogs include pure pumpkin and plain yams.
Local vets say the simplest thing to do is to keep dogs and cats on their regular diets. So for dogs, dog food - for cats, cat food.