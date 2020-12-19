PADUCAH— Louis Frank Kirchhoff, former owner of Kirchhoff's Bakery and Deli in downtown Paducah, has died at the age of 79.
His great-grandfather, Franz Kirchhoff, opened Kirchhoff's in downtown Paducah in 1873. After a closure, Louis and his daughter Ginny Kirchhoff-Elmore reopened the bakery in 1997.
"He was my father, my business partner, my best friend," said Ginny. "We would go out together. He was an amazing man who helped me through many, many things. Taught me many life lessons."
Ginny said her father died from natural causes on Dec. 18. Louis Kirchhofff's death is mourned by many in the downtown area.
Paducah Life Magazine posted on its Facebook page, "Louis was a kind, generous man who helped shape the personality of downtown Paducah. He was a husband, father, mentor, and supporter of community causes. Many had the privilege to learn directly from him as he was always willing to share his knowledge. Beyond that, we've all learned from his example."
Kirchhoff's Bakery and Deli is a staple in the downtown area with people from all around the world a fan of its food. Ginny said food is how her father communicated his love to the world and it brought him together with everyone.
"We have a very big family down there and this has hit very hard for everyone down there, but they will always remember him because of that," she said.
The success of Kirchhoff's Bakery and Deli has caused a ripple effect of successful businesses in the area.
Maiden Alley Cinema movie theater posted on its Facebook page, "For a decade, Oktoberfest has been the staple fundraiser of Maiden Alley Cinema, and we owe it all to Louis Kirchhoff. Our hearts go out to our dear friends and neighbors at Kirchoff's Bakery and Deli and the rest of our downtown Paducah family as we mourn the loss of a local legend."
Ginny and her father, Louis, sold the bakery in October 2019. Ginny said his legacy will live on in the namesake of the bakery and deli and gave this message to those who are celebrating his life:
"He will always inspire us, to always step forward and do the best we can on the first try and to never give up, "she said.
A memorial and funeral service will be held at Milner and Orr Funeral Home in Paducah on Dec. 26 from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. Ginny said the community is welcome.