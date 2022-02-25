MURRAY, KY — An Almo, Kentucky, man was saved in mid-January by an automated external defibrillator, or AED, owned by the Calloway County Sheriff's Office.
In an amazing coincidence, the man had donated money to the sheriff's office for three defibrillators in 2021.
The sheriff's office has a total of 20 AEDs.
Mike Mitchell was one of the first business owners to donate money to the sheriff's office for the AEDs.
When he later collapsed in his kitchen, a defibrillator saved his life.
"So much gratitude," Mike said. "There's no way to repay them for that. I can say thank you but it's, yeah, it was pretty traumatic."
Mike is grateful to be alive.
It was about 9 in the morning when dispatcher Dan Galloway received a call from Whitney Mitchell, Mike's wife.
Mike had collapsed and was unresponsive. Whitney was in shock.
"I was terrified," said Whitney. "Never seen anything like that happen before."
Without any training, Whitney performed CPR on her husband with Galloway giving directions over the phone.
That's when Kentucky State Trooper Mike Ray and Calloway County Sheriff's Deputy Richard Sheen arrived on the scene with an AED.
"Put the pads on," said Sheen. "Hit the analyze button. It said shock, had to stop, hit a shock, it didn't take, continued CPR."
The situation had another surprise.
The dispatcher who answered the call was also saved by an AED in 2004.
Galloway had suffered a cardiac event 18 years prior, and an AED was used to revived him. Now, he's alive and thankful.
"I've celebrated 18 birthdays with grandchildren that I wouldn't have had before," said Galloway.
Ray said he's grateful to have served in that moment.
"It's a really good thing anytime we can serve anybody and do something good," he said.
After the responders helped him in his home, Mike was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for further treatment.
He is currently recovering at home.
Everyone involved said they urge people to get trained in CPR.
They want the public to be prepared if something like this happens to them.
The American Red Cross has CPR training sessions. Click here for more information.