PADUCAH — Paducah police say a car crash that happened Thursday morning may have saved the life of one of the drivers involved.
The crash happened around 9:40 a.m. Thursday on Alben Barkley Drive near North Friendship Road. Police say a Jeep was driving west in the median of Alben Barkley Drive when it drifted into the far outside lane and side swiped a dump truck.
Before responders arrived, passersby performed CPR on the driver of the Jeep, a Paducah Police Department news release says.
When Officer Steve Thompson arrived, the news release says, he recognized the signs of a drug overdose and gave the man two doses of the opioid-overdose antidote naloxone. The driver — 22-year-old Blake A. Weiland of Bardwell, Kentucky — regained consciousness and was taken to Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital.
The news release says Weiland told Thompson he took fentanyl while he was at a fast food restaurant on Jackson Street near Paducah Tilghman High School, and that driving at the restaurant was the last thing he remembered doing.
He was cited at the hospital on a charge of driving under the influence.