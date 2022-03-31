MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Improved internet framework, clean water and prioritizing first responders were just some of the topics discussed at the Marshall County Commission candidate forum Thursday.
Organizers say it's more effective than a debate format. They say it's important to give candidates and voters a space to express their thoughts.
Members of the community submitted questions before the forum for candidates to answer.
Jerry Sells is a retired dentist in Marshall County. He attended the forum because he wants to know more about the people running for county commissioner.
"Lets people who haven't met the candidates, let them have a chance to talk with them, communicate with them. I'm going to listen to them here, but also talk to them one on one if they have issues," said Sells.
The candidates talked about a variety of issues, including internet accessibility, road repairs from the December tornado, and focusing on first responders.
Marty Barrett running for District 2 in Marshall County.
He talked about how his business background has trained him to make wise decisions, which would carry over to the commission.
"Something comes up, you've got to make a decision, you've got to do what you've got to do to get it done," said Barrett.
Rachel Yates is also running for the District 2 vacancy.
She says one concern for her that she wants to help with is the practical healing in response to the December tornado.
"Our daughter and I were underneath the steps when the tornado came through and we did lose our home," said Yates, talking about her own experience with the tornado.
And for voters like Sells, it's about making sure you know hot the candidates will impact Marshall County.
"You need to be informed about who you're voting for," said Sells. "You need to see what their stances are and what they're going to do for your community."
For Districts 1 and 3, the incumbents for those positions are running for reelection.
However, Kevin Spraggs, the incumbent for District 2, is running for county judge executive.
The primary is May 17.
There is one Democrat running for District 1, Mickey Darnall.
District 1 candidates also include incumbent Justin Lamb and current Sheriff Eddie McGuire.
For District 2, candidates are Dustin Thompson, Michael Gordon, Tammie Watkins McCullough, Rachel Laraine Yates, Keith Brinton and Marty Barrett.
Finally for District 3, Monti Collins is running. He is the incumbent and has no opposition.