MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -- The Marshall County Fiscal Court is considering raising taxes to support the county's 911 services.
The Marshall County Tribune-Courier reports the new tax will be added to people in the county's electric bills. It will add $4 - $7 per electric box in the county. With 21,000 boxes a $7 tax would bring in almost a $1 million in revenue, while the $4 increase would generate almost $400,000.
Marshall County is also considering merging call centers with other, smaller counties in the area. Kentucky's E911 director says doing that will give the county a better chance to get more grants.
The fiscal court is meeting at 9:00 Monday morning. We'll have a crew at that meeting and let you know what they decide.