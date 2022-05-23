MARSHALL COUNTY, KY - The Marshall County School Board possibly violated the First Amendment, but the board says a state statute defends their decision.
As Local 6 reported last week, two students and a retired teacher spoke during the public comment section of Thursday night's school board meeting, but were told by School Board Chair Randy Travis that they weren't allowed to say negative comments about specific personnel in the administration.
Marty Johnson, the board's attorney, declined to be interviewed on camera, but gave us a copy of the state statute that the board claims allows it to restrict comments.
The statute says: "It shall be unlawful for any person to direct speech or conduct toward the teacher, classified employee, or school administrator when such person knows or should know that the speech or conduct will disrupt or interfere with normal school activities or will nullify or undermine the good order and discipline of the school."
However, we spoke to attorney Michael Abate last week, who specializes in First Amendment law, and he said the First Amendment trumps that state statute.
"I realize that state statute says any policies that apply to the school boards own discussions also apply to comment time, but the statute can't override the First Amendment," said Abate.
Rebecca Phelps was a teacher at Marshall County High School for 24 years. She said it's important for her to speak up to help those who are still in the district.
"There have been reports filed, there have been grievances filed, there have been mental health counselors who went and spoke to Dr. Miracle about what was going on," Phelps said.
However, Superintendent Steve Miracle said there is a process for filing a complaint. Specifically, he said administrators need to have an opportunity to defend themselves.
"Before you reach the point of filing a grievance, you should be seeking to get resolution with the individual first, maybe in a controlled circumstance," said Miracle.
Principal Robin McCoy has been the focus of several complaints.
While Phelps is not at the high school as a teacher, she said she just wants an open avenue of communication.
"I just want transparency," said Phelps. "I just want things to be open and honest. I would like to see us have a new principal at the school for those that are still there."
There are some questions that still need to be answered.
We reached out to the Kentucky Attorney General's Office about clarification concerning whether the statute in question applies to the school board and if it violates free speech.
In the 2022 Impact Kentucky Working Conditions Survey, Marshall County Schools dropped by a 6% with a favorability rating of 59%.