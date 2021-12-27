MAYFIELD, KY - More than two weeks ago, a tornado shook the community of Mayfield, destroying homes and families.
Now, people in the community are picking up the pieces.
Mayor Kathy O'Nan covered many topics during her meeting with the Local 6 news team. These included mental health, keeping safe from possible scams and looters and the resilience of those living in Mayfield.
The storm left behind a wreckage of homes, cars and debris in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Now, people have to take steps forward to put back together everything that was lost.
For mental health services, Mayor Kathy O'Nan says an outreach program with Four Rivers Behavioral Health is available.
"People who are impacted whether they lost everything, whether they lost a loved one or whether they've just witnessed what's going on as well as the mental health of our first responders is extremely important," said O'Nan.
Security is also an issue. There is a curfew from dawn to dusk in the city to protect people from looters.
"This just makes me so angry to even say this," said O'Nan. "There are people here looting, stealing from citizens who've lost their home and they're going inside pilfering through."
Mayor O'Nan says right now, housing is most important. FEMA assisted more than 3,000 people with housing, home repair and medical expense to the tune of more than $1,600,000.
"We want to get them here as quickly as possible," said O'Nan. "We don't want to lose any of our people. But housing is the most difficult thing to solve."
O'Nan says with all of the issues, the unity of the community is encouraging.
"I've lived here a long time," said O'Nan. "I've never seen people come together so much to help their neighbor. I'm not surprised at that at all."
There will be a virtual event on December 28th on the Graves County Emergency Management Facebook page.
It starts at 5 p.m.
This will provide even more information about what's going on in the city.
Questions will be answered during the meeting.
You can ask them in the comment section of the video.
In addition to tomorrow's briefing, the mayor and other city officials will also be updating the public on a regular basis.
They're hoping to distribute information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.