MAYFIELD, KY — Mayfield has been slowly recovering after an EF-4 tornado struck the city on Dec. 10.
A.J. Jackson has lived in Mayfield his entire life. For the past few months, the weather has been dictating his every move. When the tornado hit, his home suffered high wind and flood damage.
He recently moved into one of the campers provided by state funding at Mayfield Mobile Home Court. Along with adjusting to a new place to live, he now has to acclimate to sleet and ice.
"With the tornado, trees were down, power lines were down," said Jackson. "I'm coming back, just got here yesterday and I'm coming back to icing and snow. That's how quickly things change here."
Jackson doesn't have a car, which makes traveling difficult for him. But the weather has caused an even bigger issue.
"Walmart is tough for me, because I don't have transportation," said Jackson. "Walking isn't an option in this. Walking down the driveway in dangerous in this."
Roads were empty in Mayfield Thursday as people have been hesitant to travel.
But volunteer Roberta Carmickle she says she'll feed anyone, anywhere in any weather.
"Nothing," she said, referring to what would prevent her from sharing her meals. "As long as the guys will come, I'll give it out. As long as people come and get it, I'll give it out."
She's grateful for the opportunity to serve.
"Very rewarding," said Carmickle. "It's what God wants me all to do as a family. And if people remember that, that as a family, they can do so much. They can do so much."
Carmickle came from Georgia to help with the tornado relief efforts. She says she's been feeding about 200 to 300 people every day.