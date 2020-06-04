PADUCAH — The most watched local race this election year is the Paducah mayoral race. Businessman George Bray and Paducah City Commissioner Richard Abraham are challenging Mayor Brandi Harless. To better inform voters on their plans for the next four years, we're devoting time and resources to profiling each candidate.
George Bray has traveled the United States and the globe but will always proudly call Paducah home.
"I grew up here in Paducah. I was born and raised here. We grew up on Pecan Drive. I'm the oldest of nine children. Family's always been real important to us," Bray said.
He added, "My grandfather and my father were both in the pharmaceutical distribution business here with a company called L.S. Du Bois."
"When I was 11 years old my dad started taking me down there and I started hanging out in the warehouse and making a nuisance of myself," Bray said. "But I learned the business from the ground floor up and worked every summer and every day after school until I graduated from high school."
College followed and then he climbed the corporate ladder of the pharmaceutical industry. Later in life, his family suddenly grew larger.
"I raised three daughters but I now have five step-children, two dogs, a couple of cats," Bray laughed. He also has two grandchildren: George and Charlotte.
"Charlotte, who's here in town with me, who's been helping with the campaign who is front and center with all of her gear."
Bray says their future is part of what motivated him to run for mayor.
"The quality of life here is second to none," Bray said. "The cost of living is affordable for virtually anyone. Our schools are outstanding and the sense of community and the sense of welcoming that we have in this community. Any time anybody ever comes to Paducah they always talk, 'This is, this is a wonderful experience that I've had.'"
"That's the positive - the potential. The potential to grow even more is really unprecedented. But the challenges we have, if you talk about the good, the bad and the ugly. The challenges we have is that we're not on the same page. We haven't - we don't have a blueprint. You know, for growth and development in this community. And it takes a lot of people to get on the same page in order to do that. Because even though I'm running for office in the city we have to be on the same page as the county. We have to work together with them. We can't accomplish our goals without doing that along with the county," Bray added.
If elected, Bray said he will focus on getting the city and county working together while he tackles attracting business to create good paying jobs.
"But if it was easy we would have already landed the big company," Bray said. "People ask me all the time - Hopkinsville attracts the WalMart distribution center, Murray is growing, why not Paducah? So, it's not easy. There's over 3,000 counties in the United States and they're all looking for the big economic development projects. But I do think getting everybody on the same page matters, and as mayor I would be on that board, on the economic development board, and I can tell you that it would be my number one priority; is attracting good paying jobs to Paducah."
Our conversation touched on several topics from the WPSD questionnaire candidates for mayor completed.
"The first 90 days that I was in office I would spent a vast, a majority of my time looking over the budget, and understanding the budget, and understanding where we spend money, and what the levers are that allow us to spend money," Bray said. "And, over time, I would begin to be able to think about where we could become more efficient."
Efficient spending is a lifelong skill he said he mastered in the business world and one he's eager to apply inside Paducah City Hall.
"It's incumbent upon us to spend that tax money in a responsible manner," Bray said. "And, so, I will have to have a grasp of the budget, you know, and exactly how we spend money and where it's being spent."
That includes spending money on studies and consulting work. Bray said there are times when that level of expertise is a valid expense, "But I think you have to be very very careful about the way you use consultants. And so that's one of those areas I'd be very careful about,' Bray said.
And, he sees missteps in the controversial aquatic and recreation center for mainly two reasons; how the project developed and the partial funding sources of $20 million in general obligation bonds.
"People were not communicated all along every step of the way," Bray said. "And I know that there's been discussion about it was on the agenda at city commission meetings and - but for whatever reason people didn't pay attention until a certain point. If we were going to do a project of that size we should have lined up the money, a good portion of the money and the support, before we ever sold the bonds. If the hospitals were going to come on board, we should have had their signatures on the line. If the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club was going to be a part of this that should have been lined up and been a part of it from the beginning before we communicated a lot of things to the community."
Bray thinks as the aquatic center project accelerated, not everyone in the community understood its plan development and it wasn't accurately communicated.
"If it has, it's not been communicated to the citizens exactly how that money is going to be spent, why it's going to be spent, and why it's important that it be spent and how it's going to benefit the citizens by spending it," Bray said.
Propping up small businesses and entrepreneurs is something else Bray would like to address as mayor.
"Highly successful communities have a way of supporting their entrepreneurs," Bray said. "Understanding where an entrepreneur is and trying to figure out a way to give them access to capital. Entrepreneurs are very unique individuals. They have great ideas and great creativity and no money, usually. So, putting ideas together with money. And there is money in this community. The banks have it. Private individuals that have it. And some way we've got to put entrepreneurs together with money."
After decades in the business world Bray says he's ready to write his next chapter.
"I'm very much a family man," Bray said. "I've been on the OCBGC Board, as you know Todd, for over 20 years now. I care about people. I care about this community. I care about every sector in this community. It's very important to me as mayor that I would represent all of the people. And, no matter where they live in the city, no matter what their circumstances are."
