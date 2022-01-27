MAYFIELD, KY — After an EF-4 tornado hit the city of Mayfield on Dec. 10, help is needed now more than ever.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell addressed how the federal government is providing assistance to those who've lost everything in the tornado.
McConnell didn't talk about how his office specifically is helping Mayfield citizens. However, he did address how federal funds are going to those who need help.
Kimberly Westerman lives in Mayfield Mobile Home Court.
Her house is still intact after the tornado, but for others here who've lost everything, she knows it's been a challenge.
"Emotional, spiritual, mental help that these people need, ‘cause it's so devastating even for those of us who didn't lose our homes," said Westerman. "It's so devastating."
But hope is coming and is already in Mayfield.
In Westerman's neighborhood, people will soon occupy temporary housing provided by the state.
When it comes to federal assistance, McConnell says funds are also being distributed.
"Well you're looking at it," said McConnell. "FEMA, the American Rescue money that came down last year dumped a significant amount of money on Kentucky. In fact, every state government in American right now is in better financial shape they've ever been."
He says federal and state funds are interconnected. Both are needed to help overcome the challenges of the tornado.
"Many of these financial needs are going to be met at the state level, but it's federal money that came down to the state," said McConnell.
And for people like Westerman who will soon have new neighbors, she says she's grateful.
"I believe it's answered prayer," said Westerman. "I've been praying myself for the people that lost their homes, and it's answered prayer. It's a good thing, it's very important."
McConnell also mentioned he supported a bipartisan infrastructure bill that will provide $5 billion to infrastructure projects in Kentucky.
The trailers are part of the Commonwealth Shelter Program. In order to participate in the program, you must be registered with FEMA. The campers were purchased under FEMA guidelines with opportunity for reimbursement.