PADUCAH — Several organizations in McCracken County have been allotted funding from the McCracken County Fiscal Court. But, some groups weren't given funding during Monday's budget workshop.
Reidland Farley Baseball and nonprofit innovation lab Sprocket received money. However, county leaders did not move to give funds to the Paducah Area Transit Authority, the Senior Citizens Center or Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center.
Members of the McCracken County Fiscal Court said it's about providing funding to organizations that need it the most.
"Is their project good for the community? And I'd say all of them are," McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer said. "The other is how badly do they need the money? Can they function and do what they do without it?"
The Paducah Area Transit Authority says it does need the money.
"We're trying to plan out multiple years, and we try to make those plans based upon what we receive at the funding that's going to be available for us," PATS Executive Director Arthur Boykin said.
PATS requested funds for the previous fiscal year, but didn't receive anything.
For fiscal year 2022 to 2023, PATS requested $75,000. However, there was no motion to approve that funding. Boykin said he doesn't think the fiscal court has the entire picture.
"Judge Clymer says, hey, if you ever need us, you know, we'll be there to help you," said Boykin. "So I think he's possibly thinking that there's not a need to financially support PATS at this point."
McCracken County Commissioner Bill Bartleman said the fiscal court is trying to allocate money appropriately.
"They're all good organizations, but right now we just didn't see that they needed the funding right away," said Bartleman.
Reidland Farley Baseball will get $5,000 on top of a previous amount of $10,000 for park improvements.